Runsewe: We’re Using Our Culture, Crafts to Tell Nigeria’s Positive Story

Charles Ajunwa in Abuja

The Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has said that culture and crafts are important tools being used to tell positive story of Nigeria to the international community.

Runsewe, who doubles as President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC), disclosed this at the official opening of the 15th International Arts and Crafts (INAC) with the theme: ‘Networking Nigerian Crafts to the World’ held at Ladi Kwalu Hall, Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja.

The NCAC boss, who announced that over 26 countries, six states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are participating in the three-day Expo, said that Nigeria is safe for foreign investments. Runsewe, who advocated for the use of culture and crafts to reduce crimes and tensions across the globe, said that culture is one important tool that unites all the countries of the world.

He said, “Today, is a day of telling Nigeria’s positive story to the whole world and we are happy that we have our friends from the diplomatic community among us. “We have a brand that unites us and we are happy to export our culture and crafts to other parts of the world. Participants will gain a lot from the entertainment and business contacts from this three-day event.

“We are celebrating our strengths not our weaknesses. We shouldn’t allow others to tell our story, we should be the ones telling our story.” According to Runsewe, all participants at this year’s cultural event will have the opportunity of making useful contacts from the entertainment and business sectors. All the ambassadors that attended the opening ceremony, commended the NCAC boss, Runsewe, for promoting Nigeria’s culture. They acknowledged enjoying Nigerian foods and music.

