Princess Omowunmi Agunbiade to Represent Nigeria At The 10th World Miss Multiverse

Ivory Forte Entertainment Concept organizer of Miss Multiverse Nigeria thrilled to announce Queen Princess Omowunmi Agunbiade as a delegate to represent Nigeria at the 10th World Finals of Miss Multiverse in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Queen Princess Agunbiade will represent Nigeria at the World finals of Miss Multiverse edition 2022.

The Pageant is not an ordinary modeling competition and will be featuring models “handpicked” through multiple online and/or face-to-face casting calls from different regions of Nigeria to represent the best talents across the country.

The world finals will be held in the Dominican Republic from 18th October – 8th November 2022.

According to the release signed by Anthonia Ahanor, The National Director, Miss Multiverse Nigeria, ‘’We are excited to announce Queen Princess Omowunmi Agunbiade as the delegate to represent Nigeria at the 10th World Finals Miss Multiverse in the Dominican Republic this year.

‘’Princess Omowunmi Agunbiade is a 26-year-old model and entrepreneur with a BSc in Industrial chemistry from the University of Port Harcourt.’’

Miss Multiverse Nigeria 2022 will represent her country among 30 international models in the Dominican Republic to celebrate excellence among women and will become a cast of the TV Reality program.

