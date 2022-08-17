Implementation of Technologies in Education: Making Online Learning More Productive

The world is now rapidly developing: innovations are implemented everywhere, and the educational sector is not an exception. Modern students don’t have to spend all day long in classes at universities and libraries. The Covid-19 pandemic gave a huge impetus to the rise of online learning, so now, most students prefer to have their lessons in front of computers.

However, educational technologies are now not limited to a powerful PC and high-quality Internet. And here, you will find the list of top innovations already used by numerous establishments.

VR & AR Technologies

At first glance, this option does not seem new. But the one is experiencing a new round of development.

VR & AR technologies have become popular amongst gamers and content creators focused on eSports gaming and online casino gambling niches. AR and VR are being widely discussed, so even educational institutions have implemented them into the process. For example, innovative schools in Canada use virtual reality to teach kids math and physics!

Augmented Reality assists in visualizing objects like they are next to you: for instance, there are special programs that allow learners to revive a picture from a textbook or see a chemical reaction right next to you. At the same time, Virtual Reality allows you to visit the classes of famous professors of the world’s top colleges, even if you are on the other side of the planet. You will need to purchase a VR headset and glasses, which is costly, but the result is totally worth it. Education in this form captivates more students, making online learning more accessible and exciting.

Artificial Intelligence for Personalized Education

Standard education is not easy for everyone since some students are good at mathematics, while others better understand chemistry or foreign languages. In that case, implementing AI in education is the best solution. The technology helps automatically adapt the learning schedule according to the pupil’s successes, and provides many other benefits. This tool also helps fill in gaps in the curriculum and track student progress. At the same time, teachers can save time when planning their lessons and develop a personalized approach to every student.

Digital Libraries for Remote Access to All Data

In many developing countries, a large number of textbooks and books for education are still inaccessible. Thus, digital libraries are in great demand among students. And even with extensive access to printed publications, students are more likely to choose the online format since it can be easily downloaded to their device and used anywhere.

Amazing Number of Online Courses

In the modern world, the issue of highly specialized education is increasingly emerging, which is especially relevant for those already working. After all, why go to college and study the whole range of subjects when you can simply choose those necessary for your specialty? This has given rise to the appearance of numerous online courses, providing high-quality education. By the way, institutions already use this method and put their materials in the public domain for a relatively small fee.