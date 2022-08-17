Group Demands Disqualification of Bauchi APC Guber Candidate

Adedayo Akinwale

A group, Accountability and Democratic Project (ADEP) has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) demanding the disqualification of former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique (rtd) from participating in 2023 Bauchi governorship election.

The group in a petition addressed to the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu and signed by its Executive Director, Ahmad Muhammad alleged that Sadique filed incomplete information and withheld important credentials that should be part and parcel of his EC 9.

The group in the petition made available to THISDAY yesterday said it agreed with INEC under the leadership of Yakubu that cleaning up of the country’s electoral process was a sure way of hastening the development of the country through production of right leadership at all levels.

It said: “As part of our scrutiny of candidates aspiring for political offices for the February 2023 elections, we are currently going through submissions made by candidates to your commission as required by law.

“In the course of this, we have found, with concerns the submission made by the candidate of the APC for the governorship of Bauchi State, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique Baba (rtd) where he filed in incomplete information and withheld important credentials that should be part and parcel of his EC 9.

“A cursory look at the form shows the candidate claimed that he was born in Azare on….He also claimed to have attended St Paul Primary School and finished in 1973, and graduated from…”

The group stressed that the candidate did not annex documents to prove all these claims that are vital to his overall credentials.

It added: “As you are aware, Sir, by the provision of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution (as amended) persons aspiring for elective positions in Nigeria need to first be Nigerian citizens, by birth.”

The group pointed out that the document that should prove that the citizenship of the candidate in question was not supplied.

According to him, anybody reviewing the document is also left doubtful about the primary school and secondary schools the candidate claimed to have attended as there is no evidential document to confirm that.

The group said it viewed the flagrant disregard of the Electoral Act and the INEC guidelines as all candidates are clearly directed to attach all credentials they claim to possess to the EC 9 form.

It stressed: “This deliberate omission also keeps us guessing if Mr. Baba has anything he is hiding, thus choosing to declare only a part of the credentials he claims to possess are necessary requirements for him to stand as a candidate in the upcoming election.

“It is in this light that we write your good office to draw your attention to this grave disregard for the law and ask that you apply the law appropriately by disqualifying the said Abubakar Sadique Baba.”

The group said the call for his disqualification became necessary due to the fact that the candidate was guilty of disregard for the guidelines, as clearly indicated, and for holding on information which he had sworn to possess.