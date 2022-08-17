Campus Students Can Now Earn Better Life with Launch of Bitget Africa Ambassador Program



The leading global derivatives exchange and copy trading platform, Bitget, has recently announced its willingness to double its global workforce despite the crypto winter with the launch of its Africa Campus Ambassadorship program amid the downtrend in the cryptocurrency market.

So, do you love crypto, or are you enthusiastic about becoming a crypto champion someday? Of course, this is an amazing opportunity for you to become part of the biggest fast-paced global leading derivatives exchange as the world’s leading social trading relaunches the Bitget Africa Campus Ambassador program just for you and your community.



Commenting, Managing Director, Bitget, Gracy Chen said: ‘’The Bitget Campus Ambassadors program basically connects Bitget users across campuses in Africa to the Bitget ecosystem. This program is open to all undergraduates, postgraduates, and NYSC members across universities in Africa who can become champions within their crypto communities and campuses. Ambassadors will work closely with the Bitget Africa team, ideating and launching exciting initiatives, activities, crypto education, meetups, and engagements both online and offline as well as spreading the freedom of money that Bitget represents within their campuses.’’

Highlighting the responsibilities, benefits, and skills as well as other requirements, she revealed:

Responsibilities



• Be the face of Bitget on your campus

• Onboard New active users to Bitget

• Organize monthly meetups on campus or virtually.

Skills and Other Requirements

• Crypto enthusiast

• Great passion for Bitget

• Currently enrolled in any university across Africa (Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, and other regions)

• Sociable and actively involved in student life on- and off-campus

• Available at least 15 hours a week

Benefits

• Earn while you study.

• Receive exclusive Bitget limited edition swags

• Opportunity to become a Bitget Icon (if interested)

• Get Started

Start your journey here