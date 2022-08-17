Buhari’s Govt Blames Inadequate Gas Supply for Failure to Generate 5,000mw

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has justified its inability to achieve the promised target of 5,000 megawatts of electricity generation for the country saying it was due to shortage of gas supply.

Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who disclosed this Wednesday while speaking with newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said whereas government had entered into a firm contract with the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc, power generation had remained around 4,000 megawatts because of the problem of gas.

He, however, assured that all required materials had now been sourced to resolve the problem as his ministry is working round the clock to improve the situation.

Details later…