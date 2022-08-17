  • Wednesday, 17th August, 2022

Buhari Swears in RMAFC Chairman, Presides over FEC Meeting

* Osinbajo joins meeting virtually  

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday administered the oath of office on the Chairman of Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello, at the council chambers of the State House, Abuja.

This was shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which President Buhari presided over and attended virtually by recuperating Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Those physically present at the meeting are Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mungonu (rtd). 

Also present are the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others are Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Niger Delta, Umana Umana; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Sports, Sunday Dare; Water Resources, Suliaman Adamu and Science and Technology, Olorunibe Mamora.

Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opia, are also present at the meeting.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

