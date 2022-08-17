APGA Chieftain Faults Politicians Who Dump Parties after Losing Election

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Azubuike Ekweozor, has said it is wrong for politicians to dump their political parties whenever they lose election.

Ekweozor stated this when he spoke to APGA members in Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area during an empowerment exercise for members of the community sponsored by Ide Global Movement, a foundation founded by him.

He said the essence of joining political parties is to acquire political power and contribute in societal building.

The politician had previously run for a ticket of the APGA to contest for the Awka North and South federal constituency, but failed to secure the party’s ticket during the primary election.

He said: “Many people thought I would leave APGA because I failed to secure the ticket of the party, but I proved them wrong.

“Politics is a seasonal things and it comes and goes. I came out to change narratives of the way things are done in my area, but when I couldn’t get the ticket, I have gone back to my business and moved on with life.

“I’m an APGA member; I’m a major financier of APGA, and I’m not doing it because I want them to give me ticket. Even now that I lost the ticket, I’m here to present empowerment materials to party members, so I cannot go to any other party.”

Ekweozor urged politicians to rather see party membership as serious business than a means to grab power, urging them to rather see their membership of any political party as a means to contribute to societal growth.

According to him, “When I wanted to join politics, I told myself that I will join a party that I can proudly remain with, whether good or bad. So, my membership of APGA is not dependent on whether I get the ticket of the party at the primaries or not.

“I made a promise to the party when I was still running for the ticket that I will empower the party in each quarter in this community with a vehicle, so, even though I lost, I have decided to give out five vehicles to empower the party and the officials.”