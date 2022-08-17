  • Wednesday, 17th August, 2022

APC Chieftain, Olasupo Olowe floods Lagos with Tinubu’s Banner

World | 22 hours ago

• Says APC is party of first choice for Nigerians

Banners showing the candidates of the All Progressives Congress vying for electoral positions in Kosofe Federal Constituency ahead of the 2023 elections, have flooded some parts of the commercial capital of the country, Lagos.

The banner project which was undertaken by a former Lagos House of Assembly Aspirant of the party for Kosofe Constituency 2, Hon. Olasupo Olowe carried an inscription of the “Winning Team 2023”.

The banners were strategically located along Ikorodu Road, CMD Road, Ikosi Road, Ogudu Road, Agboyi Road, Demurin Road and inner streets of Kosofe Federal Constituency, with the display of Tinubu’s bold picture and other APC Candidates.

The other candidates are the vice-presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima, Governorship Candidate, Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, Senatorial Candidate, Lagos East, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, House of Representatives Candidate, Kosofe Federal Constituency, Hajia Kafilat Ogbara and Lagos House of Assembly Candidates for Kosofe Constituency 1 & 2, Hon. Sanni Okanlawon and Hon. Femi Saheed respectively.

According to the initiator, Olasupo Olowe noted that the essence of the aesthetics display was to create an election environment in order to establish a climate-building backdrop that the All Progressives Congress remains the party of first choice for Nigerians.

He noted that the erection of banners at the appropriate places was to ensure all strata of audiences have a repetitive exposure in getting acquainted with the unique messages of All Progressives Congress Candidates in Kosofe Federal Constituency.

Olowe popularly known as ‘SP’ further canvassed support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that the country needed an experienced leader who can steer the ship of the nation away from disastrous challenges.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.