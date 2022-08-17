APC Chieftain, Olasupo Olowe floods Lagos with Tinubu’s Banner

• Says APC is party of first choice for Nigerians

Banners showing the candidates of the All Progressives Congress vying for electoral positions in Kosofe Federal Constituency ahead of the 2023 elections, have flooded some parts of the commercial capital of the country, Lagos.

The banner project which was undertaken by a former Lagos House of Assembly Aspirant of the party for Kosofe Constituency 2, Hon. Olasupo Olowe carried an inscription of the “Winning Team 2023”.

The banners were strategically located along Ikorodu Road, CMD Road, Ikosi Road, Ogudu Road, Agboyi Road, Demurin Road and inner streets of Kosofe Federal Constituency, with the display of Tinubu’s bold picture and other APC Candidates.

The other candidates are the vice-presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima, Governorship Candidate, Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, Senatorial Candidate, Lagos East, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, House of Representatives Candidate, Kosofe Federal Constituency, Hajia Kafilat Ogbara and Lagos House of Assembly Candidates for Kosofe Constituency 1 & 2, Hon. Sanni Okanlawon and Hon. Femi Saheed respectively.

According to the initiator, Olasupo Olowe noted that the essence of the aesthetics display was to create an election environment in order to establish a climate-building backdrop that the All Progressives Congress remains the party of first choice for Nigerians.

He noted that the erection of banners at the appropriate places was to ensure all strata of audiences have a repetitive exposure in getting acquainted with the unique messages of All Progressives Congress Candidates in Kosofe Federal Constituency.

Olowe popularly known as ‘SP’ further canvassed support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that the country needed an experienced leader who can steer the ship of the nation away from disastrous challenges.