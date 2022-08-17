2023: Tinubu Visits Obasanjo

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Wednesday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu arrived the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in his chopper at about 1pm.

He was welcomed amid funfair by his supporters and members of the party.

Tinubu was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, his predecessor, Segun Osoba and other Ogun government functionaries.

In his entourage are: the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, APC former chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and former EFCC chair Nuhu Ribadu.

The former governor of Lagos state went into a closed-door meeting with Obadanjo.

Tinubu is also expected to address his supporters and members of the APC later at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Details later….