  • Tuesday, 16th August, 2022

Your Emotional Outburst Baseless, APC Tells  Oyo Guber Aspirant

Nigeria | 51 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale

The All  Progressives Congress (APC) has described the recent emotional outburst of its governorship aspirant in Oyo state, Adebayo Adelabu as baseless.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka in a statement issued yesterday  called on Adelabu to concentrate on his lackluster gubernatorial project and stop maligning national officers of the party.

Adelabu had while featuring on “Political Circuit”, a radio programme,  alleged that he was robbed of the party’s ticket because of his relationship with the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Morka said Adelabu alleged that  the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan; the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi  Adamu; the National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore; the Chairman of Oyo Chapter of APC, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, and the APC standard bearer for Oyo State, Sen. Teslim Folarin, were involved in his “imagined conspiracy” to deny him the APC gubernatorial ticket in the state.

He added that the party expected him to explore and exhaust internal remedial mechanisms of the party or seek legal redress regarding any dissatisfaction he might have had with the primary election. 

Morka said: “For a man who lost his bid for the gubernatorial ticket of  the APC in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu’s recent emotive outburst is understandable, but totally misled.

“For the record, Adelabu, who was the flag bearer of the party in the 2019 general election, participated in the May 2022 primary election of the party and lost to Sen. Teslim Folarin. His fate was decided by delegates of the party and by no one else.

“As a former flag bearer of the party, having defected to another political party,  rather than concentrate on his lackluster gubernatorial project,  Adelabu has busied himself with making wild and baseless allegations against some national leaders and chieftains of the APC.”

The ruling party noted that while it wished Adelabu well in his new political voyage, it advised him to desist from vilifying and maligning respected chieftains and national officers of our great party.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.