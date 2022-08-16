Your Emotional Outburst Baseless, APC Tells  Oyo Guber Aspirant

Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the recent emotional outburst of its governorship aspirant in Oyo state, Adebayo Adelabu as baseless.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka in a statement issued yesterday called on Adelabu to concentrate on his lackluster gubernatorial project and stop maligning national officers of the party.

Adelabu had while featuring on “Political Circuit”, a radio programme, alleged that he was robbed of the party’s ticket because of his relationship with the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Morka said Adelabu alleged that the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan; the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu; the National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore; the Chairman of Oyo Chapter of APC, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, and the APC standard bearer for Oyo State, Sen. Teslim Folarin, were involved in his “imagined conspiracy” to deny him the APC gubernatorial ticket in the state.

He added that the party expected him to explore and exhaust internal remedial mechanisms of the party or seek legal redress regarding any dissatisfaction he might have had with the primary election.

Morka said: “For a man who lost his bid for the gubernatorial ticket of the APC in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu’s recent emotive outburst is understandable, but totally misled.

“For the record, Adelabu, who was the flag bearer of the party in the 2019 general election, participated in the May 2022 primary election of the party and lost to Sen. Teslim Folarin. His fate was decided by delegates of the party and by no one else.

“As a former flag bearer of the party, having defected to another political party, rather than concentrate on his lackluster gubernatorial project, Adelabu has busied himself with making wild and baseless allegations against some national leaders and chieftains of the APC.”

The ruling party noted that while it wished Adelabu well in his new political voyage, it advised him to desist from vilifying and maligning respected chieftains and national officers of our great party.