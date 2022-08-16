Osun, Ebonyi Confirm Cases of Monkey Pox

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo and Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Osun State yesterday recorded its first suspected cases of monkey pox. The first suspected case was discovered in Iperindo, Atakumosa East Local Government Area of the state.

Similarly, Ebonyi State government has confirmed the outbreak of Monkey pox in the state.

However, in Osogbo, the state capital, another suspected case was also recorded.

THISDAY gathered yesterday that a 14-year-old boy with a symptom of the disease was brought to the General Hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo, around 12p.m.

The boy’s body, it was observed, was full of rashes and sores.

He was admitted to the first office at the Trauma session of the hospital where medical experts attended to him.

The medical experts were kitted in disease preventive personal protective equipment while attending to the patient. Personnel from Disease Surveillance Notification Unit were part of the team.

It was noted that blood sample was taken from the boy for test.

“We cannot be too sure that what we are treating is monkey pox until the result of the test is out. But with the symptom we are seeing, it is likely to be monkey pox,” a medical expert, who was part of the team that treated the boy, said.

he result of the test, it was learnt, would be out next Thursday.

But the state Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, said he was not aware of the new case.

He, however, said though all the symptoms depict monkey pox disease, it could not be confirmed as the results are yet to be out.

“The case remained a suspected case until the result confirms that it is actually monkey pox, as I’m talking to you, we are still at the lab,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dan Umezurike, noted that 32 suspected cases have been recorded while only one case has been confirmed in the state.

He said: “Following the notification of a suspected case of Monkey pox on August 10, 2022, at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki.

A 32-year-old male farmer who hails from Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara Local Government Area but resides in Abakaliki, said to have travelled to Rivers State returned to Ebonyi State on July 7, 2022, presented with the history of fever, maculopapular rash, sore throat, headache and generalised weakness of the body.

“A presumptive diagnosis of monkey pox was made to rule out Smallpox. Sample was collected and sent to the NCDC National Reference Laboratory and the result came out positive for Monkey pox Virus.

The patient was admitted in Ebonyi State isolation centre and is currently been managed for monkey pox and he is responding to treatment.”

“Seven contacts have been identified and line-listed which are currently being followed up. Active case search has been heightened across all the LGAs in the state to strengthen case finding. Since the outset of this outbreak, Ebonyi State has recorded a total of 32 suspected cases with only one confirmed case. Case fatality rate is still 0 (as there have been no record of any death both in suspected and confirmed cases) in the state.

The commissioner, however, called on all Ebonyi people to remain calm and go about their normal business but should adhere strictly to public health measures.