Minister launch new regulations to mark 15th Annual world ranger day

Folalumi Alaran

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi has launched the national park service laws to balance the crucial and significant role park rangers play in safeguarding and conserving the nations natural treasures, cultural heritage and biodiversity.

In his keynote address, the Minister stated that this year’s World Ranger Day was consistent with his commitment to achieving the environmental Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which include, among other things, enhancing the ecosystem in areas of forest reserves, game reserves, and national parks.

He said, ” As part of effort of Governments to enhance effective service delivery, the National park service regulations have just been produced for effective management and operations.

” Rangers in areas of duties are being taken, and attempts to reduce the challenge confronting Park rangers and also mitigate the negative effect of climate change, government is doing a lot in that regards.

” Including improvements in the budgetary allocation to the service acquisition of more sufficient arms, acquisition of modern equipment such as drowns, cyber trackers to assist the surveillance and efficient data collection.

” Synergy with national and international NGOs to provide technical and financial support to the service, provision of more patrol vehicles to strengthen the current effectiveness across all national parks.” He said

Earlier in his opening remark Conservator General, national park service, Ibrahim Musa Goni said the theme of this year’s event was very apt and important in view of challenges faced by park rangers across the country.

He said, ” Some of these challenges range from terrorism, bandits, kidnappings, cattle rustling, poaching to lack of modern equipment, inadequate manpower, amongst others.

” Therefore we are assembled here today to reflect on the priceless sacrifice by Rangers by honoring the fallen heroes and celebrate the rangers who still valiantly undertake these onerous tasks in the field.” He added.