In Gun Duel, Police Kill Many Terrorists in Katsina

Francis Sardauna



Many terrorists have been killed and many others wounded in a fierce gun duel with operatives of the Katsina State Police Command in Dadawa and Barkiya villages in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s public relations office, Gambo Isah, in a statement, said the hoodlums armed with sophisticated weapons, launched simultaneous attacks on the villages on Monday afternoon.

On receipt of the information, he said, the command deployed its tactical teams to the area and engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel, where they successfully repelled the attacks.

Isah, in the statement, said: “The team successfully repelled the terrorists and recovered 74 sheep, 34 goats and two cows. Many terrorists were feared killed and/or fatally wounded during the encounter.”

The superintendent of police added that a team of policemen was still combing the area with a view to arresting the wounded terrorists or recovering the dead.

He admonished members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing war against terrorists in the state.