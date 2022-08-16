  • Tuesday, 16th August, 2022

IGR: Ogun Accountants Tasked on Innovations

Nigeria | 32 seconds ago

James Sowole

Determined to meet its current revenue target, the Ogun State Government, yesterday tasked  accountants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies to be ingenious.

They were charged to come up with innovative ideas capable of boosting the revenue base of the state.

The State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser,   Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, made gave the challenge at a meeting with all Directors of Finance and Accounts in various MDAs  in Abeokuta.

The commissioner noted that the current  global and national economic situation has made it expedient for the state to devise ways of shoring up its revenue.

He therefore, sought the cooperation of the  accountants in ensuring that  government generates enough funds to meet its obligations to the people.

He said: “Due to current global economic situation, particularly in our country, IGR has become a major factor in the performance of sub-nationals. I charge you to come up with ideas on how to increase IGR,  block leakages, ensure efficient service delivery in your respective agencies so that government can continue to discharge its responsibilities.”

He assured the accountants that the state government would continue to expose them to training and retraining,  seminars and workshops,  in order for them to be attuned to modern trends in their profession.

In his remarks, the State Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary, Treasury Office, Mr. Tunde Aregbesola, who noted that it was the first time a Commissioner for Finance would be having such interface with the DFAs in the state, solicited the support of government in the areas of training and welfare among others for the accountants.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.