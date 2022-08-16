Gunmen Kidnap Nasarawa Information Commissioner, Lawal

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Gunmen Monday night reportedly kidnapped the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mallam Yakubu Lawal, at his Nasarawa Eggon country home.

The commissioner’s abduction was coming barely 28 hours after some gunmen Saturday night invaded the Nasarawa Eggon Government Science Secondary School and killed a teacher, Mr. Auta Nasela.

An eyewitness revealed that Lawal was kidnapped by gunmen numbering about 10 at his residence in the headquarters of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state by 9:45pm after the gunmen shot sporadically in the neighborhood to take control of the area.

A family source confirmed the incident, noting that the hoodlums who whisked him away on their motorcycles, were heavily armed.

When contacted, the Nasarawa State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the search and rescue operation was ongoing by the combined team, led by the Area Commander, Akwanga Area Command, ACP Halliru Aliyu, to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

“The Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, has called on anyone with useful information that will assist the command to rescue the victim or arrest of the suspects to reach out to the command,” Nansel said.