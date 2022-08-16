For Its Customers, 9mobile Debuts Content Streaming Platform with New 9TV TELEVISION

Yinka Olatunbosun

As part of efforts to provide Nigerians with quality affordable entertainment, the telecommunications company, 9mobile, has launched its innovative online entertainment platform, 9TV.

A one-stop entertainment hub, 9TV is created for 9mobile subscribers on prepaid and hybrid subscriptions to watch their favourite movies, live events, television shows, children’s entertainment and educational content on the go.

9TV, which is accessible on web platforms as well as mobile devices, offers free to air local and international channels, video-on-demand, reality shows and live streams all at affordable rates.

At the recent virtual launch of the app, 9mobile explained that 9TV is a unique platform to give its subscribers refreshing content on various smart devices and help them keep abreast of latest news, music and

“We are happy to be introducing this new entertainment platform for the delight of our subscribers. 9TV will offer unlimited relaxation with quality entertainment content at prices that they can afford,” the Director of Product Innovation and Business Development, 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, said.

On the various 9TV offerings, Okonkwo said movies would be available in categories including new releases, most-watched, blockbusters, children, and other genres. 9TV, he further explained, would be subscription-based, with subscribers getting exceptional value for their money.

Commenting on some of the other unique features of 9TV, Okonkwo said that apart from having all the major features and services a media and entertainment app should have, it allows users to watch whatever they want at their convenience.

“9TV’s ‘Timeshift’ feature on Live TV allows users to watch their favourite programmes with pause, rewind, and forward functionalities. Also, the ‘Catch-Up’ feature will enable users to watch programmes after they have been broadcast, or users who have missed a live broadcast will be able to view it on demand.

“9TV allows users to watch and also download their favourite movies, which they will be able to watch later under ‘my downloads’ feature on the app. The downloaded movies will be available to users to view whenever they want, even with ‘No Network Coverage’ or when the device is on ‘Airplane Mode’.”

Another unique offering on 9TV is Liv.9ja. This on-demand live entertainment streaming section allows users to watch live concerts, interviews, parties, and similar events.

Since entering the Nigerian market, 9mobile has consistently affirmed its commitment to customers with quality and affordable products and service offerings. The telco continues to transform lives with its consistent innovation, rolling out solutions that enable Nigerians to realise their full potential.