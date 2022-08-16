Fiscal Transparency: Report Ranks Osun First in Nigeria

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has been ranked highest among other states in Nigeria in the area of public finance and accountability.

In a report titled,“Subnational Audit Efficacy Index,” with the theme “Leveraging Accountability for Subnational Development in Nigeria,” Osun State was ranked 1st with 88 per cent, a huge improvement on the last rating where the state was ranked 25th with 40 per cent.

According to the report, the state was applauded for operationalising financial autonomy to the Auditor General for State as well as to have conducted financial, compliance and performance audit for every financial year.

The report also commended Oyetola’s commitment to financial transparency by signing into law the Osun State Audit Law 2019.

It adds that financial autonomy and operational independence for supreme audit institutions, especially at the subnational level are foundational pillars of achieving public accountability.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, said he is not surprised by the report that ranked Osun as the most financially transparent state in the federation, stressing that financial transparency has always been Governor Oyetola’s watchword.

He said that it is the pact the governor signed with the people of the state to be prudent and transparent with every fund that belongs to the State at all times.