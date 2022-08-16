Ebonyi APC Expels Ward Chairman over Alleged Anti-party Activities

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ward executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umudomi Ward, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have expelled their ward Chairman, Mr. John Ogboji, over alleged anti party activities.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the Ward Vice Chairman, Mr. James Nwite, who spoke on behalf of the executives, noted that the embattled former chairman allegedly reneged on the agreement reached after the acclaimed candidate of the Ebonyi South senatorial zone, Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze, snubbed the ward committee investigating her on alleged anti-party activities.

Also speaking on the matter, the state Chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, said the letter written by the embattled chairman of Umudomi Ward didn’t fulfill the provisions laid down by the APC constitution.

Okoro-Emegha, who stressed that Ann Agom-Eze had allegedly committed anti-party activities by associating with some top ranking members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), added that no amount of political maneuverings would make Ann Agom-Eze to fly the flag of the party in the 2023 general election.

He alleged that Agom-Eze had made arrangement with a serving PDP senator (names withheld) to relinquish the party’s ticket in January 2023, in order to give victory to the PDP at the polls.

According to him, “In our party’s constitution, a letter is usually signed by the chairman and secretary, but in this case, it was only signed by the chairman. This is contrary to our constitution. We tried to give her a fair hearing. She has been invited at the zone, state, and ward level, and she refused to come.

“The woman demanded that she be given N20m after she withdrew. These are documents she signed withdrawing from the contest. She even swore an affidavit not to revisit the contest. Her letter of withdrawal was acknowledged at the National Secretariat of APC.

“For the female contestants, the form was given free while the male paid N20million. She demanded a Prado SUV and N20million. Ann never complained to the ward, zone and state that she was being marginalised.

“She openly denied that she never withdrew. We are charging her to court for perjury. I have done a letter to the CP for her to be arrested and charged to court. When the party invites you and you refuse to come, it is a crime. PDP senator is behind it. Whatever the constitution says, we will follow.

“In January, she want to decline from running and then pave way for a serving PDP Senator to have a smooth sail during the 2023 general election. We will charge Ann for anti-party activities.

“Ann Agom-Eze will not fly our flag in the 2023 general election. What has she contributed to the party in her ward? What is happening is a distraction to me from consulting for my governor.”