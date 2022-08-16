  • Wednesday, 17th August, 2022

Buhari Names Rear Admiral Musa Coordinator of National Counter Terrorism Centre 

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rear Admiral Yaminu Ehinomen Musa (retired) as the pioneer Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) for a five-year tenure.

According to a release issued Tuesday by Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, Musa’s appointment which is with immediate effect 

will run for an initial term of five years.

Prior to his appointment, Rear Admiral Musa was Director of the Counter Terrorism Directorate in the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) since 2017. 

He was responsible for the review of the National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST), and the creation of the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE), which  President Buhari signed into law in 2016  and 2017 respectively. 

Additionally, the retired Naval senior officer served as the Nigerian representative at the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) since the last three years. 

The NCTC is established in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) as the coordinating body for the harmonization of all counter terrorism and terrorism financing efforts in the country. 

The NCTC is equally charged with the coordination of counter terrorism policies, strategies, plans and support in the performance of the functions of the National Security Adviser (NSA), as provided in the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022. 

