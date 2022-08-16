Body of Benchers Denies Reported Investigation of NJC Secretary

Steve Aya



The Body of Benchers (BoB) has refuted reports alleging the initiation of a probe against the Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC), over the just completed BoB Secretariat project, describing it as false.

The statement signed by the BoB Secretary, Daniel M. Tela, and made available to press, described a report alleging the initiation of a probe against the Secretary of the NJC over the just completed BoB Secretariat project, as completely false.

According to the statement, the BoB lacks the jurisdiction to carry out such investigation. It described the report that the Body will at its meeting slated for 29th September, 2022 discuss the report of a Committee on the subject- matter, as unfounded and incorrect.

Part of the statements read:

“The attention of the Body of Benchers has been drawn to an online publication by the CITY LAWYER alleging that the Body of Benchers is investigating the Secretary of the National Judicial Council, Ahmed Gambo Saleh, Esq on payments made to a Contractor.

“Consequently, I am directed to make necessary clarification to the effect that, at no point did the Body of Benchers cause an investigation to be carried out against the Secretary of the National Judicial Council as reported. Indeed, the Body of Benchers does not have the jurisdiction to carry out such an investigation.

“Furthermore, the statement to the effect that the Body of Benchers will, at its meeting slated for 29th September, 2022 discuss the report of a Committee on the subject, is unfounded and incorrect.”

