Blueprint Newspaper Honours Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as Female Politician Of The Year

Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has been named as the Female Politician Of The Year by the Blueprints Newspaper.

Hon Sulaiman- Ibrahim was so recognised because of her believe in youths and women and her dedication to their total transformation.

The award, according to the organisers, is also a product of her commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) political activities and her mentoring, coaching and empowerments of both young and female politicians and her support to the elderly, including students especially in her home state, Nasarawa and other states where she has had course to visit while discharging her duties at different IDP camps across the country.

The fundamental roles she also played as Special Adviser, strategic communication to the former Hon. Minister of State for Education, her stint as Director General of NAPTIP where she out performed all records in a short time and now as the Honourable Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, where she continues to dedicate herself to achieving the mandate of the commission through strengthening the national response for Refugees and IDPs, among others are just few of the justification of the award bestowed on her.

The organisers of the award also pointed out the unique role she played as Chairperson, Contacts and Mobilisation Committee during last year’s Young Progressive Women Forum Conference held in Abuja during the tenure of the immediate Past National Women Leader,Hon Stella Okotete.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim strategically ensured the mobilisation and coordination of over 5000 women from across the 36 states and the FCT for the conference which was first of its kind in the history of political parties in the country.

She equally played a critical role in her committee as the Assistant Secretary during the party’s convention that saw the emergence of the current NWC.

Since the inauguration of the current executives of the National Working Committee, the Federal Commissioner has also been very supportive, travelling across the country with the incumbent, National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu, empowering women and propagating the message of hope to APC women in the states visited.

She is also the Chairperson Advisory Council for the Arewa Women for Tinubu/Shetima, Chairperson Advisory Council Tinubu Shettima Support Organisation, Patron Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, which are formidable groups working for the success of the APC presidential ticket at the forthcoming 2023 General Election.

Presenting the award to her at the International Conference Centre, Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare urged her to continue the good work she is rendering to the vulnerable and the party across boards.

Other awardees and personalities present were Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Buni, Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir elrufai, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhjai Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Bello, Dambazau, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, World Trade Organization Director General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Governors of Ekiti, Adamawa, Kwara and host of others.

In her response, Hon Imaan was humbled and thanked the management of Blueprint Newspaper for finding her worthy of the award which she accepted on behalf of millions of Nigerian female Politicians who are creating impact and contributing meaningfully to the development of Nigeria.

She assured that she would continue to do her best in any assignment the party deemed her worth to supervise and to continue to shine as a sterling example to younger women in politics.