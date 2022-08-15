Onanuga: Driving E-commerce By Selling Convenience

Obafemi Onanuga, Chief Business Development Officer, Obiwezy.com in this interview speaks about the value he offers in the Information technology space.

Give insight about your experience as an IT analyst?

My experience has been very tough but enlightening, I know that I have always had an affinity for information technology as the workings blew my mind, using it to work my business growth is worth the reason to remain steadfast.

How has it been running companies?

It has been Intriguing since 2012 information technology infusion has made it easier though being in Nigeria and also conversations with Nigerians is not easy and can be very discouraging when you find like minds you know you are doing the right thing.

What differentiate what you do from others who offer similar service?

Over the years we have opted for relationship management not necessarily customer service hence leveraging the use of social media is a major edge.

What problems do you set out to solve?

To offer the same worth and value but at a more affordable price with warranty and trust.

What is the biggest challenge you foresee?

The sales of stolen products at this time but also not being able to make the customer happy.

What would you say are your biggest constraints in delivering services to customers?

As the business owner you are the visionary and in a country like Nigeria where the educational system doesn’t make the workforce market ready, having the workforce key into that dream or relate as you would to any and every customer is a major problem. I have been the only person driving the customer base of forty thousand to move those customers from personal rapport was a major work

With inflation affecting businesses, what is the coping mechanism you employed?

With inflation, we have been able to focus our strength on delivery proximity from our vendors and the tactic of not overstocking and buying from where we can get it delivered faster.

What impact are you making by proffering a solution?

Providing smart work solutions in terms of gadget and selling convenience that you can trust using e-commerce which means giving value to every product no matter the degree of usage till the end of the life cycle.

Describe a mistake you made and what you learned from it?

Buying from family without proper check, we learned you don’t jump processes and do due diligence no matter the connection, closeness, or familiarity. You create a standard for yourself and avoid most issues if all procedures are followed.

How do you monitor performance in achieving the company goals?

key performance indicators per department and job functions include cash flows, customer growth, and turnover which is measured as quantity over profit mostly.