Kwara Govt Supports 100 Youths with N1m Grant Each to Boost Economy

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Government at the weekend supported businesses owned by 100 young people in the state with N1million grant each as part of move to reduce poverty, create wealth and accelerate the economic prosperity of the state.

Speaking at the event to mark the International Youth Day in Ilorin, the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said that, youth inclusion and productive engagement are key to sustainable future.

The N1million grant is funded through Kwapreneur 2.0, a programme specifically designed to support businesses owned by young people and funded through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP).

Last year, the scheme gave at least 170 young people an interest-free loan ranging from N250,000 to N3million.

The programme also featured a video testimonial of successful beneficiaries of the loan.

AbdulRazaq said that, nowhere in the world is the conversation around the future of young people more important and urgent than in sub-Saharan Africa where up to 70% of the population are below the age of 30.

The Governor said the country must seize every opportunity to engage its growing young population.

“This is an opportunity for growth and prosperity. But it could also be a threat to stability, peace, and security on the continent if not managed. This is why we must not lose the conversation around inclusion, growth, quality engagement and empowerment of young people. For this reason, I align myself with the theme of this gathering, which is Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating A World for All Ages, ”he said.

He opined that, “Our administration has a reputation for listening to, engaging and empowering young people in very practical terms. Many of our projects, programmes, and policy direction have been conceived to benefit especially young people.

Also speaking, the state coordinator of KWASSIP, Mr. AbdulQuawiy Olododo said beneficiaries were drawn from a pool of those who had applied for Kwapreneur 1.0 and nominations from artisan groups, community organisations, and youth groups, among others.