Interswitch Launches API Platform for Developers, Introduces Referral Incentive

Emma Okonji

Interswitch has unveiled its easy-to-integrate Application Programmable Interfaces (API) platform for developers creating digital products and solutions for Africans.

The launch was held recently at the Zone Tech Park, Gbagada, Lagos, where developers were intimated with the benefits of integrating Interswitch APIs on their products.

Speaking at the launch, Business Development Manager for Merchant Acquisition at Interswitch, Sunday Olaniyan, said: “Developers will earn 5 per cent of every transaction fee that Interswitch charges on their referred merchants for 5 years. This is one of many planned incentives aimed at fostering innovation and supporting the creative economy.”

Managing Director, Paymate, Interswitch Group, Muyiwa Asagba, stated that the tech giant remained focused on providing digitally empowering products for developers and business owners who are crafting solutions for the everyday African.

Asagba said: “For two decades, Interswitch has consolidated its efforts in its support for the growth of the African tech ecosystem by availing developers with valuable resources that enable them to build commercially viable products with ease.

“Away from that, we also take seriously the need to innovate so as to stay ahead of the pack, which is a core part of who we are as an evolving technology brand.”

Also speaking at the unveiling event, Group Head, Engineering, Paymate, Interswitch, Abdul-Hafiz Ibrahim, said: “Launching our API Platform was driven by the need to make API integration seamless for developers without the bureaucratic hurdles that have characterized the API-integrating system over the past few years.

“Not only are we making products and solutions development faster, but we are also creating an interface where developers can communicate, share ideas and offer solutions at an accelerated pace.”