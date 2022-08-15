Ikpeba, Onazi in Attendance at Access Bank’s Road to Qatar 2022Novelty Game

Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, stressed at the weekend that the Super Eagles would be missed at the FIFA World Cup holding between November 18 and December 22 in Qatar.

Speaking at the novelty match between Access Bank North Retail and South Directorate with former African Footballer of the Year Victor Ikpeba and former Super Eagles player, Ogenyi Onazi present at the Upbeat Centre in Lekki last Friday, Etuokwu stressed that it would have been wonderful if the three-time African champions had qualified for Qatar 2022.

“It would have been wonderful if Super Eagles had qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. The World Cup is a spectacle. However, wether we are there or not, it will still be fun. Wether you watch it on television or that you are live at the stadium, the atmosphere is electrifying. It is something you cannot describe. So, even as Nigeria is not there, it is still worth attending. We are still going to enjoy the vibe of the World Cup. I hope that Nigeria will qualify for the next one after Qatar 2022.”

The Access Bank DMD described the Access/VISA campaign ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 as an opportunity to give back to the bank’s customers.

“We want to reward our loyal customers using this Visa partnership as plank. We are extremely excited to partner Visa to bring the FIFA World Cup 2022 closer to our loyal customers. This campaign is an opportunity for the bank to give back to our loyal cardholders whilst strengthening our relationship with Visa.”

He stressed that several customers of the bank will have the opportunities to win tickets for an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar to watch FIFA World Cup match live and a chance to win other fabulous consolation prizes.

“The participation guidelines are very simple: our customers need to perform three transactions of a minimum of N15,000 on POS or Web with their Visa cards to qualify for the all-expense paid trip for two to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live.”

The campaign, which is running from July to December 2022, will reward over 500 customers across Nigeria.

On the novelty match, Etuokwu expressed his excitement with the quality of the game between bank’s Northern Retail and the Southern Directorate.

“As you can see, we are not all about banking alone. You can see quality skills on display by our staff in the two teams. It is good to have a game like this because exercise is good for the mind and body to stay healthy,” the DMD further stressed.

The Retail South team defeated their Northern counterparts 2-1 with Segun Adegbola and Segun Bello contributing the two goals in the highly entertaining match. Kayode Popoola scored North’s consolatory goal.