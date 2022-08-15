Heartland Petition Sports Minister, Want NFF to Confirm Club as S’finalists 

AITEO CUP

Heartland FC of Owerri have taken their case to Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, with regards to the Aiteo Cup crisis.

The club in a statement yesterday said they want the sports minister to wade in and ensure that they are not unjustly made to go and replay the quarterfinal match against Katsina United which they claimed to have won on field of play.

The NFF had after its Abuja meeting last week surprisingly inserted a clause in which it said Heartland and Katsina would be compensated with N5million should they chose to replay, a clause which Heartland totally rejected.

The club said the only way the NFF would clear any doubt of foul play is to make an unambiguous statement confirming that Heartland are through to the semi final while awaiting the other three quarter final matches billed for August 20.

“The only way the NFF would reassure us that they are not up to anything sinister is to make it clear that Heartland have qualified to the semifinal.”

Heartland’s Acting General Manager, Promise Nwachukwu, in the release stressed that no club should be given undue advantage in the Aiteo FA Cup race, especially now that the competition is in its crucial stage.

The club stressed that the sponsors, Fans, Stakeholders and the Nigerian football community are watching to see how the oldest football cup competition in the country is being organised.

Recall that clubs in the Nigerian topflight staged a protest owing to the undemocratic manner in which Kwara United were unduly rewarded with a continental ticket at the expense of the winners of the AITEO Cup.

Heartland are demanding that Justice be done, stressing that it will be unfair to change the goal post during the course of the game.