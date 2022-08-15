Football Fans Win Big at BetKing EPL Watch Party 

In celebration of the start of the 2022 European Premier League (EPL) season, leading sports betting and entertainment company, BetKing hosted watch parties across the country for the first match of the season.

The grand event brought Kings, Kingmakers and football enthusiasts together at bars and lounges in states within Nigeria. The biggest watch party held at Wave Beach Club, Lagos which had captivating performances from notable superstars including Niniola, Wande Coal, Dr. Sid, DJ Therapy, and DJ Big N.

In addition to a private viewing of the game, which was between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, guests had opportunities to win Smartphones, Smart TVs, Football Jerseys. Two lucky winners also won an all-expense paid trip to the UK to watch an EPL match live.

“The passion for football is one of the things that unities Nigerians and we are very excited to kick off the new season with our customers and partners. Our goal was to create an opportunity and environment for our customers to experience the essence of the brand in person and we did just that as guests had a taste of ‘that BetKing feeling’. We have very exciting activations and offers with this new football season and the upcoming World Cup, turning the thrill of a play into a real win. With so many initiatives planned, we look forward to strengthening our bond with our customers in the coming period.”, said Adim Isiakpona, Chief Operating Officer for BetKing Nigeria.

The event represented the shared love of football by Nigerians. “In one way, it is an indication of how much sport brings people together. We live in a time where digitalization is at the forefront in life and sitting down together and watching football in a tournament like this really speaks to community building and bringing the feeling of togetherness and unity.” Adim added.

The night ended on a fantastic note for Arsenal Fans as they won 0-2, and to crown it all, received prizes for predicting, while others got exciting brand merch.

The event was supported by notable brands including DSTV, Indomie, Coca-Cola and Nivea Men who all contributed to allowing guests to enjoy ThatFeeling!