Flutterwave Equips 200 Fresh Graduates to Thrive in Nigeria’s Tech Community



Mary Nnah



In its mission to support Nigeria’s economy, Africa’s leading payment technology company, Flutterwave commenced its Graduate Trainee Programme on the 8th of August, 2022.

The 12-month immersive programme equips new graduates with the problem-solving skill set required to approach real-world challenges in this digital era.



By exposing them to Flutterwave solutions, products, networks, and culture, trainees are given the opportunity to self-develop and expand their professional capabilities.

The programme supports 200 graduates within Nigeria, who have been meticulously sorted from a pool of over 11,000 applicants since early July 2022.



This milestone is a major move for Flutterwave as they are successfully nurturing future industry leaders from universities all over Nigeria.



According to the Chief People and Culture Officer, Mansi Babyloni, “For any organisation, the recruitment strategy and its success are dependent on getting the candidates needed. This is a testament to the company’s vision and what it stands for.”

She explains that Flutterwave has been very fortunate in hiring extremely talented individuals, which makes me feel so proud of who we are, and the positive sentiment for the brand in the ecosystem.”



The campaign is Flutterwave’s pilot edition, with undisclosed plans to expand to the rest of the continent. The programme is expected to provide graduates with the knowledge, tools and experience by providing them with the opportunity to work alongside experts from various technical fields while experiencing the professional work environment of a multinational organization. It presents itself as an impressive way for the new recruits to kickstart their young careers.



Although Flutterwave is a fintech company, the program makes provisions for trainees that might not be interested in the technical aspects of operations by creating two options in the form of its engineering and non-engineering tracks.

It promises for the duration of the programme, a placement within one of the organisation’s departments, coupled with daily tasks and a periodic assessment to monitor the improvement of the recruits.



The programme offers the graduate trainees benefits such as a Monthly stipend for the duration of the programme, on-the-job training, exposure to the world of fintech, an opportunity to interact with big players in the industry, invaluable work experience; while also angling a chance at retention and placement within Flutterwave upon its completion for those who are able to display exceptional capabilities during their tenure.



Flutterwave is a fintech company that provides payment infrastructures for global merchants and payment service providers across the continent. The company offers payment technology and infrastructure that enables banks and global merchants to accept and process payments on the web, mobiles, ATMs, and POS. Flutterwave serves customers worldwide.

Flutterwave enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API.



Since its inception in 2016, Flutterwave claims to have processed over 200 million transactions worth over $16 billion across 34 African countries.