Firm Launches App to Improve Customer Service Experience

Gilbert Ekugbe

Linkshub, an online platform to connect skilled artisans and service providers with consumers, has been unveiled to improve the quality of customer service rendered in the country.

In a statement, the founders of Linkshub said the app was launched to provide a meeting point between service providers and those in need of such services.

The partners Ayo Tayo-Balogun and Dele Oyegbile, have perfected Linkhub.work, an app that is presently making waves in the productive service sector.

According to the statement, LinksHub.work provides a platform that registers service providers in various fields, and provides a list of profiles of skilled service providers, their contacts and address locations for easy reach by those who seek such services.

Balogun said: “The problem that has persisted in the past has been that skilled artisans like plumbers, painters, even builders and electricians have remained much in demand, but difficult to be reached at moments of need. This is what we have taken pains to do with the LinksHub app.”

Speaking further, Oyegbile on his part disclosed that: “We have created a platform which makes it easy for anyone to monetize their skills by advertising themselves to users on the platform. The main objective is to solve the problem occasioned by the absence of an efficient platform to facilitate the effective connection of high quality service providers to eager consumers.”