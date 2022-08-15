DBN To Train 200 MSME, Give Grant to 14

Nume Ekeghe

As part of efforts at boosting capacity and funding for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) said it will be training 200 businesses with 14 of them getting grants to further expand.

DBN in a statement noted the training, which is in line with its core mandate of capacity building will enable beneficiary MSME operators formalise, grow and become more bankable to get easy access to available credit.

Commenting on financing for MSMEs in the country, Managing Director and Chief Executive DBN, Mr. Tony Okpanachi, noted the need for increased participation by financial institutions in providing the required funding for small businesses in the country.

Whilst noting that the several interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeira were not enough to provide the required funding, he said DBN is poised and committed to solving these challenges especially as it relates to bridging financing gaps.