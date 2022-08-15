Ayo Charity Foundation To Hold 2nd Edition Elite 30 Camp

Mary Nnah

Ayo Charity Foundation is set t hold the 2nd edition of its Annual Elite 30 Basketball Camp in Lagos. The event is scheduled for Thursday 18th to Saturday 20th of August 2022 at the National Stadium, Lagos.

Thirty (30) male youth campers will be mentored, trained, and drilled for 3 days at the National Stadium, Surulere.

“The more we give, the more we grow”, is the motto of Ayo Charity Foundation; a basketball charity organisation that aims to offer African children a better life through the game of basketball.

In 2019, the foundation held its first successful Elite 30 Camp, where male campers from Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, converged at the National Stadium and underwent various pieces of training to improve their quality. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the foundation had to postpone future editions indefinitely.

Its return this year will see founder; Ayodeji Egbeyemi, and other coaches working together with 30 carefully selected campers, teaching them advanced basketball skills with hopes of taking them to the next level of recognition and opportunities.

Since its launch in 2018, Ayo Charity Foundation has carried out several initiatives ranging from basketball camps in Lagos and its environs. It has also in the last 2 years donated a basketball court to the Nigerian Red Cross Society and a hand sanitizing unit to the Lagos State Government Children Centre, Idi Araba, Mushin in the heat of the COVID 19 pandemic

This year’s Elite 30 camp promises to bring out the best in the youth.

For more information, follow @ayocharityfoundation on Instagram or visit www.ayocharityfoundation.org