Aero Takes Delivery of Dash Q-400 Aircraft, Restarts Service Soon

Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest aviation company, said it has taken delivery of the first set of two Dash-8 (Q-400) aircraft this afternoon at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Aero in a statement said the Dash 8 aircraft is one of the most fuel efficient and modern aircraft in the market and has a capacity of 74 seats.

It added that the second aircraft is due to be delivered in a couple of days.

The Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood said: “We are pleased to inform our customers and stakeholders of the delivery of this aircraft under a joint venture agreement with UMZA Air

He added, “We missed our customers over the last few weeks and we are eager to offer our services to our highly esteemed passengers. Once we are ready to commence operation we shall officially inform the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). We shall announce our resumption of services with a new schedule soon once we are ready.”

