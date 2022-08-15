2023: Yewa Monarchs, APC Professional Women Back Abiodun’s Second Term Bid



The second term bid of Ogun State governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun received a boost as the monarchs in Yewa Traditional Council, declared their support for the governor’s continuation in office beyond 2023.



In the same vein, the Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) Professional Women Council has called on the electorates in the state to cast their votes for Abiodun in his re-election bid, so as to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.



Conveying the decision of the Council, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, while speaking at the 70th birthday of a renowned business man, Alhaji Akeem Adigun, held in Lagos at the weekend, said that the monarchs in Ogun West were united and solidly behind the emergence of the governor a second term.



Oba Olugbenle noted that the, “case is closed” in regards to the forthcoming general election in the state, adding that, “all those who are yet to come to terms with the reality will soon do so.”

The monarch, who also commended the humble nature and the love of the governor for the people of Yewaland, assured the governor of the total support of all the sons and daughters of Yewaland.



“At the Yewa traditional council, we don’t have any pending fight any longer over any governorship candidate, member of the House of Representatives or the Senate, the case is closed, as far as we are concerned.



“We thank you for the love you have for us in Ogun West, I want to assure you that our sons and daughters are solidly behind you, don’t be afraid.

“Your Excellency, Be calm, all those who are yet to understand and face the reality will soon understand, some of us totally understand, we would give you that resounding victory through our votes,” the Olu of Ilaro said.



He acknowledged the decision of the governor to name the celebrant as a member of the Governing-Board of the Ogun State InstItute of Technology, Igbesa, expressing confidence that the celebrant and others from Yewaland appointed into various governing-boards would add more value to the institutions they were appointed into.



Earlier in his remarks, Abiodun described the celebrant as an embodiment of humility who he said is very focused, calm and never stops to help those in need.

Abiodun, while appreciating the celebrant for his support towards the emergence of his administration in 2019, noted that that the celebrant was still solidly behind his administration.



Speaking in Abeokuta during the meeting with the women professionals in politics, yesterday, the National Coordinator of the Council, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo highlighted some of the achievements of the Abiodun-led administration to include empowerment programme for youths in agriculture, under Anchor Borrowers Scheme and recruitment of 5,000 teachers through Ogunteach scheme.



Soyombo said the construction and rehabilitation of roads in major towns and cities in the state, the rehabilitation of health care centres to cater for the health needs of the people, quick response to Covid-19 outbreak and rehabilitation of about 956 classrooms across all the local government areas of the state, were notable achievements of the present administration in the State.



The National Coordinator enjoined women in different profession to stop the habits of staying at home during the election, but get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), come out en-mass and vote for credible candidates, like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President and Prince Dapo Abiodun as the Ogun State Governor in the coming 2023 general election.

In her contribution, the Consultant/Project Manager, OLARMS, Hon. Oyindamola Oyelese and Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Mrs. Ayotunde Lawal, described women as good coordinators with better managerial skills. He urged them to combine those qualities with punctuality and regular attendance at the meetings, so as to continue to enjoy 35 per cent representation.