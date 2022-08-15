2023: Emenike Appoints Campaign DG, Hopeful of Becoming  Abia Gov

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) for Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has vowed that his party’s journey to Abia Government House would be successfully completed in 2023.

He gave the assurance yesterday when he unveiled the Director General of his 2023 governorship campaign, Chief Uche Ogboso, during a meeting at Umuaha involving the APC state leadership and the House of Assembly candidates of the party.

“There is no going back until we reach Government House and rescue this state from perpetrators of bad governance,” he said.

He promised that he would run a robust and issue-based campaign devoid of rancour and character assassination.

The APC governorship candidate said that his choice of Chief Ogboso as campaign DG was based on his track record as “a veteran and decent politician” as well as the need to give every part of Abia a sense of belonging in the rescue mission. The DG, who is from Ohafia in Abia North zone, has been actively involved in politics for over two decades.

“He (Ogboso) is somebody we know will add value to our campaigns and steer our ship successfully to Government House,” he said.

In his remarks, the National Welfare Officer of APC, Mr. Friday Nwosu, declared that the looming “revolution in Abia” would happen with the votes of the people in 2023.

“We have been here since 1999 and we know the people that have kept Abia in this mess. We must reject them. We are in a state of revolution,” he said.

“Abia is bleeding, Abia is in a state of decay. And we can’t pretend that all is well,” the APC national officer added.

He called on all well-meaning Abians to join hands with APC and its governorship candidate to enthrone the elusive good governance in Abia.

In his acceptance, the newly appointed campaign DG, Ogboso said that he was honoured with the responsibility assigned to him in the quest to build a new Abia.

“We shall work together with the party at the state and national levels and move in one accord to achieve victory for our party in 2023,” he said.

He gave assurance that Abia APC campaign would be driven with innovations, adding that they would take the message of hope for Abia revival deep into the grassroots and remain focused till victory is won.