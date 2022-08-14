Woman at the Top … Dolapo Osinbajo at 55 

There are levels to this thing called political influence. Like the wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo, political influence is not all founded on funding thugs, snatching ballots, or distributing wheelbarrows and motorcycles to young people. It can be integrity and strength of character, and that is what both Dolapo and her husband are known for. As she clocked 55 a few days ago, this was the tone that the majority of the goodwill messages carried — Dolapo, a woman of substance and honour.

Among the multitude of Nigerian women that occupy the front pages of newspapers, there is likely none as honourable as Dolapo. This truth is recognised by those that like her and those that do not. At 55, even though she did not go to the moon, invent a flying broom, or overturn the nation for women and children, she is still considered a woman of grace and graciousness, truth and authenticity, care and candour.

When her husband lost the opportunity to serve as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dolapo wrote to him, “Oluyemi, Oluleke, Omoluabi, Omo oko, Oninu ire, Oniwa Pele, Oniwa tutu, Ologbon, Olododo, Alaanu, I’m proud of you!” This is the kind of message that boosts the spirit of a man and enables him to keep striving for his goal and people. And this is the kind of woman that can serve as a moral and spiritual foundation for a progressive nation.

So, while Dolapo is not as well-known as her peers, every single individual that knows of her considers her a blessed woman. Her prestige is not defined by the fact that she is the granddaughter of the great Obafemi Awolowo, or that she is a brilliant lawyer. No. In the same way, as her husband is known for being a man whose brilliance does not overshadow his goodness, so is Dolapo.

Thus, the nation celebrates her presence, her goodness, and her many activities for the betterment of her people, especially women and children. After all, although every popular female figure in Nigeria is cast as a champion of women and children, only Dolapo (alongside a handful) impresses upon young men and women the need to strive and succeed justly and lawfully.