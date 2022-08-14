What’s Next for Lawan? 

Nothing is definite in Nigerian politics, this much is true. But certain things stand unshakeable currently, and foremost among them is the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Senate President Ahmad Lawan as a candidate in the forthcoming senatorial elections. This effectively rules him out as the Senate President come 2023. So, what will he do?

INEC is currently engaged in a battle of words with several critics and political analysts who are sure that the electoral agency is intending to reinstate Lawan as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District come 2023. INEC insists that Lawan is not included in the list of possible candidates for the position, while critics are accusing INEC of preparing to break the law as consideration for Lawan, thereby letting Lawan participate in the senatorial elections as a candidate.

Indeed, things are not looking good for Lawan as the public has been drawn to the repercussions of his choice. He was among the many political figures and public officers that gathered around the presidential election with hopes of inheriting the mantle from President Muhammadu Buhari. He lost that opportunity to Bola Tinubu and smartly returned to register himself for the senatorial position he is currently holding. Unfortunately, others had already fixed their names.

As things stand for Lawan currently, there is someone else, Bashir Machina, who has been recognized by INEC as an APC candidate for Yobe North. Thus, there is nowhere else to fix Lawan, meaning that he has to keep his fingers crossed for a ministerial position after the 2023 presidential election or get out of the political ring for a while.

So, things are not at all looking good for Lawan. Only time will tell what will become of his political portfolio.