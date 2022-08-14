Utifi Finance Enhances Customer Service Platforms

The management of UTIFI Finance has moved to enhance customer platforms to better serve the customers right, while assuring that the brand would always put customers first.

Hitherto, the brand remains a web and mobile application platform where users can provide self-service, which also includes creating virtual cards for online shopping, paying for basic utility bills (Electricity and Cable), and also purchase gift cards.

In a statement released to the press during the week, the management said the brand since inception has been working on providing quality service to its customers. “At UTIFI Finance, our motto is “Making digital services better for everyone”, because we believe our customers deserve the best and quality service on whatever option on our platform they pay for. But how do we plan to achieve this?

“We are offering our customers a “zero fee” payment on any subscription on our platform and we also offer “cashback policy” on subscriptions to “cable and power” services.”

The statement further read this: “Unlike any other online transaction platform online, UTIFI finance embodies professionalism and a dedicated work ethic/team offering the best services and deals in the market with the parent company being De-Future Elite Technology (DFET).

“We still have other services which would be made available to the public soon, which include “UTIFI savings” AND “UTIFI virtual mastercard”

“Our users can easily access UTIFI Finance either from the Web or from the App as we offer a user-friendly accessible window with a great interface to a world of better services UTIFI Finance has to offer,” the statement read.