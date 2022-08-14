TBabz on Mission to Preach the Gospel of Christ through Music 

For musician, songwriter and producer, Tolulope Babajide aka TBabz, there is no relenting on his passion for music. TBabz has independently released, produced and contributed to over 50 songs. Among the artists he has worked with are GiI Joe, Buchi, Marizu, Limoblaze, and Angeloh, and crafted production for UK gospel legend Faith Child as well as rapper/singer, S.O.

TBabz’s latest songs, ‘Still Blessed’ featuring Nathanael, and ‘Gotta Be God’, which he did with Sal Ly and Da’ T.R.U.T.H, are currently making waves on the global music scene. Aside from these rare achievements, his works have generated over 13 million streams across major digital music platforms.

In a recent chat, TBabz revealed that music runs in his family. “I came from a musical background. My dad is a music lover while my mom is a choir leader and an instrumentalist, who plays the cello. My sister plays the violin. So, I believe that’s where my music interest came from.”

He recalled how he used to write songs in his college days and even joined a group called Champion Squad. His mentors Twize and Woye helped him hone his skills in music production which he started professionally in 2016. To date, music production remains his first love. The feeling he gets from it, he said, is fulfilling.

A lover of Afrobeats sounds, TBabz who is a Christian stated that his ambition is to inspire the youths through his music. “My primary purpose is to produce a sound that is generally accepted, propagating the message of Christ. Therefore, I do different genres of music: drill, trap, R&B, lo-fi… but Afrobeats is like my go-to! It connects with me more because of my Nigerian roots.”

TBabz other songs include ‘For Sure’, which he did with Angeloh; ‘Call on You’ featuring UK-based Naffymar; among others.