Standing Ovation for Daisy Danjuma as Pillars of High Society Honour the Matriarch

Great women are almost always honoured among their friends. With this in mind, it would come as no surprise that the well-known political figure, businesswoman, and socialite, Senator Daisy Danjuma was surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, August 6, 2022, as she celebrated her 70th birthday. And, as befitting a woman of her status, it was a most stunning and well-attended event.

It is likely that the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, did not have as many top-class Nigerians for a social event in the first half of 2022 as it had on the birthday of Senator Danjuma. The high-society lady played the gracious host to the most prestigious individuals in the country, while her billionaire husband, Theophilus Danjuma, exuded that grace of sophistication and charm that has long been attributed to the rich and powerful.

The event was so well-attended that anything forthcoming would have to look up to Senator Danjuma. Among those who were present were Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Reverend Esther Abimbola Ajayi of Love of Christ Generation Church, also known as Iya Adura; Chief Olu Okeowo of Gibraltar Constructions; and the founder Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside.

One may wonder why such prestigious individuals would leave their duties to attend Senator Danjuma’s birthday celebration. After all, there are many senatorial veterans in the country. In truth, while there may indeed be hundreds of senatorial figures in the country, Senator Danjuma has a whole block of prestige to herself, despite serving in the Senate for Edo South Senatorial District between 2003 and 2007. During her time, Danjuma was the face for women affairs and youth development in the country and helped engage the government on the people’s behalf.

Even now, although her influence is not what it used to be, Senator Danjuma is still a strong advocate for the people, and one of the best examples of a true Nigerian political figure. So, at 70, she checks all the boxes.