Senator Solomon Adeola on the Move at 53 

These are happy times for the Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola. Amidst loud cheers from family members, close friends, business associates, and well-wishers, the man popularly known as Yayi clocked 53 a few days ago. And with the merriment that the celebrations brought, one can only describe Yayi’s political career as normative and extraordinary at the same time.

Yayi was born on August 10, 1969, to a happy family in Lagos. He was not a spectacularly brilliant child during his early years, even as he undertook his primary and secondary education in Lagos. However, what stood out to observers was his optimism and charm, the two factors that eventually played significant roles in his being able to lead his schoolmates in most school endeavours.

It would have seemed to the ordinary observer that Yayi was destined for ledgers, credit and debit balances, and all the other trappings of an accountant’s life. Indeed, he worked with Guardian Newspapers as an accountant, and even when he founded his company, SOOTEM Nigeria Limited, it was to specialize in tax consultancy, a branch of accounting.

Yet, Yayi happened upon the political ring and came to excel in it. First, he was elected to represent Alimosho State Constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly from 2003 to 2007. Then he was reelected to do it again from 2007 to 2011. He later joined the lawmakers to represent Alimosho Federal Constituency in 2011. Four years later, he joined the Senate to represent the interests of Lagos West Senatorial District, and was, once again, asked to do it in 2019.

Yayi’s political portfolio is extraordinary because, despite these achievements, he has experienced many run-ins with the law, social media, and controversy chefs. Nevertheless, his political momentum remains strong, gathering strength, and reaching for greater things. Thus, at 53, the man is half a step into becoming a legend. After all, someone else would have collapsed after all the trials and found an easier trade to hide under. But not Yayi. Yayi persists.