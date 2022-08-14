Revealed! Why Gbenga Daniel May Never Forgive Amosun

Ogun State has started again. It has been a long time since any serious or personal battle of titans took place. But it looks to be happening now, at least, at the beginning of it. This is just one way to describe the face-off that is set to happen between the incumbent Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun. Although Amosun is just as annoyed with Abiodun as his predecessor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD), is as annoyed with him.

The mechanics of governance in Ogun is largely the same as in other states. However, one thing that stands out is a spirit of vindictiveness that appears to swaddle succession. When Abiodun emerged from the 2019 gubernatorial elections, he had 19,517 more votes than the runner-up, who just happened to be Amosun’s person. So, when Amosun recently declared that Abiodun must not be allowed to get a second term because the 2019 election was rigged, other people remembered his time with OGD.

Amosun was Ogun Governor from 2011 to 2019. This cannot be considered a very long time. But OGD most probably felt like the period of eight years was like 800 years instead. Why? Because Amosun was always on his case.

Amosun is alleged to have exhausted his resources grinding down on Daniel until the latter broke down at some point and wept like a child. This point was the forced closing of his hotel, Conference Hotel and Golf Resort Hotel in Òkè Mosan, Abeokuta, in 2012, barely a year after Amosun ascended the throne. Thus began a witch-hunting exercise that endured for eight years of his reign, and Daniel felt every moment of it.

So, is OGD enamoured with his successor, the man who continually set a fire on his coattails for the better part of eight years? No. This puts Amosun’s campaign against Abiodun in great perspective.