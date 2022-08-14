Labour Party Rejects Odibo’s Appointment as Campaign Spokesman

I’m humbled by RCCG’s warm welcome, says Obi

Segun James





The Labour Party (LP) yesterday rejected the appointment of Charles Odibo as spokesperson for its presidential campaign.

In another development, the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the warm welcome he got at the Holy Ghost Service of the 70th convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The leader of the National Consultative Front (NCF), Prof. Pat Utomi had at a media briefing announced Odibo as leader of the communication team for the LP campaign.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Arabambi Abayomi, the LP said the NCF had no constitutional power to make appointments for the party.

The party noted that only its National Chairman, Julius Abure could make such appointment.

It said: “Our attention has been drawn to the news intercepted through multiple news medium that one Mr Charles Odibo has been appointed as the spokesman of Labour Party by Prof. Pat Utomi,” the statement reads.

“It is not undisputed that LP has not made such appointment since Utomi, who is the leader of NCF, cannot usurp the function of the National Chairman.

“For the records, Utomi who is the leader of the NCF, a strong affiliate of the LP, while in a Zoom meeting, introduced Charles Odibo as the media head of the ‘Big Tent’, an acronym for the NCF and no mention of LP was made on that platform.

“All appointments by the LP are made through the office of the national chairman and announcement made by the national publicity secretary under the directive of the national chairman.”

Abayomi added that according to article 14 subsection 1(a) of the party’s constitution, the national chairman reserves the right to make appointments.

on his Twitter handle, @PeterObi yesterday, Obi said he was humbled by worshippers at the RCCG.

He wrote, “Sharing moments of true worship last night with a great congregation at the RCCG Convention was a special experience of joy, strength and love for me.

“I was humbled by the warm welcome, but above all, I am grateful for the opportunity to be in the midst of the brethren,”Obi explained.

Obi, a former Anambra State governor, was accorded with a rousing welcome during his visit to the Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan expressway to grace the church’s 70th anniversary and 40th annual convention.

Obi attended the fifth day of the convention at RCCG international headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The programme, with the theme, “Perfect Jubilee” began on Monday, August 8 and will last through Sunday, August 14.

Obi was introduced alongside other dignitaries, including the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel; and the wife of Ogun State Governor, Bamidele Abiodun; among others.