Idemili Women Endorses Uche Okonkwo House of Reps Ambition

The House of Representatives ambition of Hon Uche Harris Okonkwo received a monumental boost as Women of Idemili North/South Federal Constituency pledges their support for the National Assembly hopeful.

The Idemili women declared their support for Okonkwo during the August meeting held in Anambra weekend.

The leaderof the women said where ever we stand, the women will stand. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Uche Okonkwo will represent us in Abuja. We won’t sell our right to other people, from now onward, we will always embark on things that will benefit us and our unborn children.

At the meeting, “Umu Nwaanyi Idemili” meaning ‘women of Idemili were politically educated on the present situation accross the nation and the need to support and vote for a credible leaders Peter Obi the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The meeting also gave opportunity for Idemili women to be enlightened more on the symbol in which the Labour Party is known which the leader of the women described as the pictorial image of both fathers, mother and children.

It was however, made clearer that the symbol depicts ” Ezinulo” as such knowledge would help to ensure that no one deceives them as regards the party they vote for during election.

