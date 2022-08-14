How Akwa Ibom Governor Overshadowed His Former Godfather, Akpabio 

Politician succession in Nigeria is no small business, especially with the governorship. First, depending on the relationship between the incumbent and the predecessor, there may already be tension. If not, even when the relationship is sweet, what if the successor performs significantly better than the predecessor? The outcome of such a situation is what is happening in Akwa Ibom as Governor Udom Emmanuel is doing well and has already exceeded all expectations.

It is now largely considered an exercise in futility to compare Governor Emmanuel and his predecessor, Godswill Akpabio. The reception that is usually given to these men is as different and far apart as the earth from the heavens. Specifically, even though a lot of regards is still kept in store for Senator Akpabio, it is like the light of a candle compared to sunlight, which is what Governor Emmanuel gets in and out of Akwa Ibom.

Very much unlike his principal, Emmanuel has been hard at work, unceasingly communicating with the people to learn their needs, and responding favourably to them. In this spirit, he has further developed Akwa Ibom as an industrial state, integrating manufacturing with electricity distribution, agriculture, and all-around infrastructural development. Thus, even the rate of unemployment in the state is likely much lower compared to other states in the country.

Due to all of these merits, Governor Emmanuel was strongly considered by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar as a vice presidential candidate. And even though Emmanuel’s equally diligent neighbour, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, was eventually selected, it speaks volumes that Emmanuel was included in the trio of possible VP candidates.

And how does Akpabio compare to Emmanuel now? According to some quarters, the man is an effigy for political and financial controversies, today battling with the Independent National Electoral Commission and tomorrow with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Thus, it is no surprise that Emmanuel has overshadowed Akpabio in the State and outside.