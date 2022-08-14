For Rotimi Akeredolu, Security is a Priority 

So much is happening in Ondo State despite the good intentions and attentive efforts of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Concerning the safety of the Ondo people, particularly, Akeredolu is going all out to guard lives and properties. Thus, security has become the number one focus of the Akeredolu administration, no thanks to the Owo massacre that attempted to rattle the confidence of the people in the governor.

In the past, Ondo was a state unmatched in many different areas. Nicknamed the sunshine state, the people were very friendly, very open, and very generous with their greetings. And then the Owo massacre happened and things grew gloomy, overturning the single-mindedness of Governor Akeredolu from economic development to security.

One of the most recent developments for Akeredolu’s response to the growing insecurity in the state is the signing into law of the first amendment of the Ondo State Security Network Agency Law. By doing so, the authority of the special regional security squad, Amotekun Corps, has been strengthened and criminal elements can now be better sorted out without overloading the federal government with complaints and supplications for stronger police activity.

It has to be said that Akeredolu’s response to insecurity in Ondo so far has been very impressive and encouraging. Even though it required the June 5 attack on Christian worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, and the consequent death of 40 persons to wake up Akeredolu’s cabinet to the reality of insecurity, at least Akeredolu was always aware and never trivialized such evils nor pass them off as banal.

So, Ondo has become a very security-conscious place, with Akeredolu’s government ready with a deliberate attentiveness to catch criminals before they lay their wicked seeds and punish them harshly for attempting to further break the peace in the state. Thus, with security as the priority, the narrative of Akeredolu’s governance has changed, but this is for the better.