  • Sunday, 14th August, 2022

Cadbury Rekindles Spirit of  Nostalgia with Candy Land Party

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

 

Following the introduction of two new candy flavours — Caramel, and Coffee, as well as introducing a new look to Buttermint,  Cadbury Nigeria Plc walked dozens of families down memory lane with its Candy Land Party. 

Themed ‘Like a Child Again’, the event transformed the space of Filmhouse Cinema,  Victoria Island, Lagos into a fairy wonderland made out of fancy props and colourful balloons, a bouncy castle, and a games arcade.

Treated to rounds of finger foods, chocolate and candy on its portfolio, guests were also entertained by the sounds of the early 2000s with many donning their best versions of ‘90s fashions. Mirroring the tradition of Halloween, some guests showed up wearing costumes of their favourite movie or superhero character. Additionally, the brand created a nostalgic moment for the families with the screening of the 1994 Disney classic ‘The Lion King. 

Speaking at the event, MD, Cadbury Nigeria Plc and Mondelez West Africa, Oyeyimika Adeboye explained the importance of the brand to serve as a bridge between generations. 

“Today’s consumers are fun. They are not looking for something boring. Everybody comes to the movies, and so we are showcasing a movie that resonates with all generations, from the older to the child. Our candies are for all generations, too,” Adeboye said. 

As a side attraction, the best-dressed guest walked home with N1,000,000. 

