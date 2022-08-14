BBNaija S7: With Christy O, Cyph Evicted, Who’s Next? 

Stories by Vanessa Obioha

Another Sunday night, another eviction looms in the Big Brother Naija Level Up House. Last Sunday saw three housemates leave the game. While Christy O and Cyph were evicted, Beauty was disqualified for continuously flouting Big Brother’s rules.

The third week came with its own twists. Again, Level One won the Head of House challenge. This time, Adekunle took the title. As expected of him, he nominated Bryann, Groovy, Ilebaye, Khalid and Phyna for possible eviction tonight. At least, one of the nominated housemates will exit the show. It is the second time Phyna and Khalid are being nominated for possible eviction. Will they survive again tonight?

Big Brother also asked the housemates to swap levels, and Khalid and Daniella grabbed headlines for the intimate sessions in the house. On Twitter, Bella and Phyna fans dragged each other on superiority and popularity. Phyna’s declaration that she is an elephant and a threat to the Level One housemates seemed to have ruffled some feathers, with some declaring her the potential winner of the season. Time will tell if their prediction will be a reality.