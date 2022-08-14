Related Articles

Lagos Abstract Art Fair Exhibition Set to Hold First Edition

With the recent confirmation of finalists to showcase their pieces of abstract paintings, the first edition of the Lagos Abstract Art Fair Exhibition (LAAFE), is set to hold from August 31 to September 3, at Moist Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

LAAFE is the brainchild of Collins Akpapunam, the Head Honcho at Efizzi Communications, Kofya Brown of Mar’et Productions, and Chima Enwezor of Vertical Space. The collaborative venture seeks to address the dearth of platforms projecting abstract artists in the Nigerian art space.

For the project, Brown serves as the chief art curator. She explained that abstract art is often overlooked, especially in this part of the world. Through the exhibition, artists who specialise in the field will help extend their reach, which in turn increases their chances of monetizing their work.

“Most of these artists need to be discovered. We are using this platform to shed more light on the aspects of abstract art as well as create an avenue for these artists to express themselves while earning a livelihood,” said Brown.

The selection process for finalists entailed weeks of analysing the works of hundreds of potentials. The trio of organisers hope that the exhibition will serve as a launchpad for initiating successful career paths for the artists through unlocking unique untold Nigerian stories to the rest of the world.