  • Saturday, 13th August, 2022

Watford Turn Down Trabzonspor’s £1.7m Offer for Troost-Ekong

Sport | 5 hours ago

According to The Athletic UK, Championship club Watford have reportedly turned down an offer from a Turkish club for Nigeria international, William Troost-Ekong.

Trabzonspor wanted to sign the Nigeria international on a season-long loan with an option to buy included in the deal but it was rejected by the Hornets.

The offer from the Super Lig club was worth 1.7 million pounds.

Troost-Ekong was sparingly used by manager Roy Hodgson in the second half of last season and the situation has not changed under new coach Rob Edwards in the early stages of the 2022-2023 season, with seven minutes played in two competitive matches.

He was also omitted from the matchday squad yesterday when Watford take on Burnley at Vicarage Road.

Troost-Ekong has played in Turkey before, making thirty-two appearances for Bursaspor, before moving to Italy in the summer of 2018.

Signed from Udinese in September 2020, the central defender still has three years left on his Watford contract.

